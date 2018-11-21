EL Reacts To Shatta Wale’s “Ghana is a Village” Comment

Rapper EL has reacted to Shatta Wale’s claim that Ghana is a village.

In a tweet, he used a quote by former American President, John F. Kennedy, to advise the dance hall artiste.

Shatta who had described Ghana as a village during his Indigo 02 Arena show in London has explained that his reason for calling Ghana a village is premised on the fact that Ghana is under-developed and the leaders care less about the country’s well-being.

“I'll continue to #GhanaIsAVillage until I start seeing change .., yes I craze .. Wetin better ,country wey hospitals no get bed, Roads all spoil,if leader sick either dem fly out or chopper picks them during accidents ,where the ambulances Dey .. We Dey Village stop the nonsense,” he tweeted.

However, EL believes instead of expecting leaders to change the ills of the country, Shatta Wale should be proactive by taking a step in effecting a change that will benefit Ghana.

“Consider this Dear brother @shattawalegh Ask not what your country can do for you. Rather ask what you can do for your country – JFK,” he wrote.

Shatta Wale, while performing on stage on the concert last week, paused and said “I just wanna share that word with you. Shatta Wale is a very nice guy. All that you keep reading about me on google from Ghana…Ghana is a village, say village, village.”

When he realised some of the patrons started booing him offstage for his statement he said “no no, girls let me tell you, don't get pissed. Look at how you are looking beautiful, nice, sexy, sumptuous.”

While some are bashing him for putting Ghana in a bad light, others think his statement was merely for comic purposes.