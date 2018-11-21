Sleeky Promotions Wins Best Event House Of The Year Award

A renowned Ghana music and event promoter Sadick Assah, known in Showbiz circles as Sleeky Promotions, has picked up an awards for Best Promoter/Best event house of the year at the just ended western showbiz awards 2018 which was help at the Takoradi Technical university auditorium.

Sleeky is credited as a promoter for Castro, 4x4,VIP, Shatta wale ,Pappy kojo and among other great artiste. He has been organising various big event in the Western region and the just ended Tadi Salafest which was sponsored by MTN is a classic example of his show.

Below is a video of sleeky whiles he was called to pick up his awards on stage.

