2018 AFRIMA: Gov’t Refuses To Disclose Hosting Cost

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku has described a question about how much Ghana will spend on hosting the AFRIMAs as lame.

Organizers of the event, as well as government, announced earlier this year that the country will host the 2018 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

In a brief interview with Andy Dosty on DaybreakHitz on Hitz FM, Catherine Afeku refused to disclose the budget for this year’s awards.

“I don’t think it is appropriate…That is so lame,” she said.

The sector minister asked that the host of the show focuses on the celebration of the awards rather than the cost to taxpayers .

“Focus on the celebration. Andy Dosty, enjoy the music”, she urged.

This year’s AFRIMA comes off from November 21 to November 24 with an array of activities across the country.

Earlier, sources close to the organizers disclosed to Myjoyonline.com that the event may have to be cancelled due to government’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Catherine Afeku, however, stressed in a media briefing on Monday that monies had been released to the Planning Committee for the event, thus, Ghana was ready to host the rest of Africa.

Currently, Africa’s biggest music awards scheme, AFRIMA, organised by the AFRIMA Secretariat in Nigeria with the collaboration of the African Union (AU), has been hosted by Nigeria for the past four years.

Ghana is expected to host the music event for the next three years.