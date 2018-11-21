modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24 minutes ago | General News

SAT Hosting Day 1: Take a Trip Back to History of Mankind

MyJoyOnline
SAT Hosting Day 1: Take a Trip Back to History of Mankind

The history or the origins of mankind has different tales. Religion will tell you one story while scientists/ archaeologists will also give you a different narrative.

In telling that history, one thing that is for sure is, Africa, particularly South Africa, played a key role in the evolution of human beings.

11212018120616 g3041r5ddx 8047638281248 9293989183381

For a vivid proof of how human beings have evolved over millions of years now, one needs to visit the Cradle of Humankind, a paleoanthropological site about 50 km northwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, in the Gauteng province.

The Cradle of Humankind is a beautiful melting pot of a carefully discovered and preserved area of archaeological evidence of how ‘human being’ even started to walk.

11212018120616 0f728m3xxs 2873917209760 4008577904663

The area houses Swartkrains where the oldest evidence of fire was discovered. There is proof that the first fire was lighted a million years ago there.

The Cradle of Humankind is made up of the Sterkfonein Caves, located in the Muldersdrift area close to the town of Krugersdorp, and the Cradle of Humankind Museum is at Maropeng.

11212018120617 ptkwn0y442 2947021696406 8672971953275

A delegation of Ghanaian and Nigerian tourism services providers as part of this year’s South African Tourism Specialist Hosting made a life-changing trip to these pivotal sites on Tuesday.

The delegation of 26, made up of tourism agency owners, tourism service providers and media persons, had an all-access pass to the Cradle of Humankind which was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 1999.

11212018120617 1i830o4bav 6148456082575 7228398552992

The site, which has the registered name of Fossil Hominid Sites of South Africa, currently occupies 53,000 hectares and contains a complex of over 200 limestone caves. These caves, according to Lindiwe Mahlangu, a senior tour guide, are 10 to 20 million years old.

It is important to note that, the Sterkfontein Caves were the site of the discovery of a 2.3-million-year-old fossil Australopithecus africanus, nicknamed "Mrs. Ples". It was found in 1947 by Robert Broom and John T. Robinson.

11212018120617 vaqduhgtsn 8396013784739 1710491610949

This very important find helped corroborate the 1924 discovery of the juvenile Australopithecus africanus skull known as the "Taung Child", by Raymond Dart, at Taung in the North West Province of South Africa, where excavations still continue.

There is also the Rising Star Cave system which contains the Dinaledi Chamber (chamber of stars). 15 fossil skeletons of an extinct species of hominin, provisionally named Homo naledi were also discovered there.

11212018120617 n6iul8w332 628985988855 3309151337688

Sterkfontein alone has produced more than a third of early hominid fossils ever found prior to 2010. The Dinaledi Chamber contains over 1,500 H. naledi fossils, the most extensive discovery of a single hominid species ever found in Africa.

A visit to the Cradle of Humankind Museum is an eye-opener for any tourist. There, there are clear visuals of human evolutions over the years. There is also a rare display of the skeleton of Homo naledi.

11212018120617 1i830o4bav 3325867578283 1658407060532

With real-time experiences of how different events and weather patterns has affected the evolution of man, the Cradle of Humankind Museum is the perfect places for anyone to experience real hand how the first human-like species lived in Africa.

The South African Tourism Specialist Hosting is a constant feature of South African Tourism’s approach to marketing its tourism. This year’s SA Specialist Hosting will see the 26 persons visit sites across Gauteng and Western Cape in South Africa from November 19 to November 26, 2018.

11212018120618 1j041p5cbw 7778898645502 6448257781409

The team is set to also visit the Ama Zwing Zwing Zip Line adventures, Sundown Boat Cruise and Soft ride on Big Wheel at V & A Water Front.

They will also Explore Cape Town on Red Bus to Table Mountain, Ride through the Winelands on a Wine Tram, have Eagles Eye View of the Mother City (Cape Town) – Paragliding, Visit to Cape of Good Hope and Experience Bo-kaap & Township Tour.

11212018120618 8et2xkjwvq 8960890953015 5085431638277

11212018120618 typbsferqm 3486606320314 568567659498

11212018120618 vbrduhgtsn 7712440463766 3357384114681

11212018120618 rvmypcb553 7521714431337 5726352832124

11212018120618 m6htk8v331 8486318028221 7588920412171

11212018120618 h41o266fey 4234081962094 1392074631216

11212018120619 ptkwo0a442 5805423465557 308410953937

11212018120619 8cs1vjhuup 3495111722861 1969271252345

11212018120619 swnaredq5k 9375749039463 2647994974628

11212018120619 nsjum8x432 4592730508392 7896024559624

11212018120619 vbrduhgtsn 1322457143001 7510054958052

11212018120619 rvmxpcb553 6207325406424 5222349023705

11212018120619 0f72ylkxws 2140310012528 5109347035590

11212018120619 0e72xljwwr 2313830195874 5515805226336

11212018120620 8dt2wjivuq 5566803583978 5149740781169

11212018120620 8cs1vjiuup 4188777179612 3279244047744

11212018120620 sxoaredq5k 8894485773363 6882331817566

11212018120620 typbsferqm 9188300912009 3128567735457

11212018120620 j4eq276ggb 8163295337671 4993724377567

11212018120620 8csevihutp 6851884518801 2701616617747

11212018120620 8dt2xkjwvq 4195290928654 1444615031799

11212018120620 typbsferqm 597641177371 5406636960545

11212018120620 ptkwn0y442 8843558878741 6693855472685

11212018120621 8csevihutp 4825587585154 6666330960320

11212018120621 0f72ylkxwr 537549890681 6854786486571

11212018120621 otkvn0y442 1775677995911 2740268975444

11212018120621 wcsevihuto 2370591712908 7231370468779

11212018120621 23041q5dcw 510614521128 6174912434847

11212018120621 0f72ylkxws 3057244252413 7235939197863

Entertainment General News
2018 AFRIMA: Gov’t Refuses To Disclose Hosting Cost
I Used To Aid Internet Fraudsters - Kalybos
Mr. Eazi To Empower 100 Young Musicians Every Year
2019 Queen’s Essay Competition: Royal Commonwealth Society Appoints New Ambassadors

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Economic and financial crises have dominated Political coverage in all Political systems.

By: akoaso.HH-Germany quot-img-1
body-container-line