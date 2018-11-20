2019 Queen’s Essay Competition: Royal Commonwealth Society Appoints New Ambassadors

The Royal Commonwealth Society has for the first time unveiled some of Ghana’s finest celebrities who will be ambassadors for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, 2019.

Award-winning Songstress Becca, award-winning actress Jackie Appiah and great music sensations Kidi, Kuame Eugene and Kwesi Arthur, will over the next few months, champion the cause of promoting the competition in Ghanaian schools in order to get more students to take part in it.

With thunderous shouts and applause, the ambassadors wowed students of GIS, Roman Ridge, La Wireless, Hydeson and the Akropong school of the blind during a short but impressive unveiling ceremony held at the British Council in Accra.

The occasion was also used to introduce the Executive Chair of the First Sky Group who will be the 2019 Chair of the Advisory Board of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition in Ghana, Eric Seddy Kutorse. He takes over from Kojo Hastings, Chairman for Zenith Hygiene Systems in Ghana.

Mr Eric Kutorse

Ambassadors and Queen’s Essay Competition

Ghana made history when the Duchess of Cornwall and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo launched the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition at Ghana International School as part of the Royal Visit.

“Today we are continuing the tradition of historic events and we are launching something that has never been done before. This is the first time we are launching the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) goodwill ambassadors for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition,” Africa head of the RCS office, John Apea said at the launch.

The Ambassadors will lead the campaign towards promoting literacy, creative writing and critical thinking by participating in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

In selecting the Ambassadors, Mr Apea said the RCS considered celebrities who can be worthy role models for the kids taking part in both the junior and senior competition.

“Jackie Appiah, Becca, Kwasi Arthur, Kidi and Kuami Eugene are not only popular and sensational in their chosen fields they have also shown great sense of professionalism thus far”.

Over the next few months, the ambassadors will tour most of the schools in Ghana to drive home the need for reading, writing and taking part in the competition.

The ambassadors were humbled by the opportunity to use their popularity to promote literacy in creative writing not just in Africa but in the world at large.

“I am glad to be a part of this. I wasn’t able to further my education to the highest level. But I am glad they chose me to be a part of this. I am looking forward to inspiring the youth to be involved in this competition,” said Kwesi Arthur.

Chair of the Advisory Board of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition in Ghana, Eric Kutorse said “illiteracy is unacceptable and we need to do something about it.”

He pledged to use his power and resources to help in promoting literacy and eradicating disadvantage in Ghana, Africa and the Commonwealth.