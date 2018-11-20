modernghana logo

This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
Sarkodie Chills With Princess Shyngle In Dubai

Sarkodie Chills With Princess Shyngle In Dubai

Sarkodie in a viral picture on social media was seen posing with one of the renowned boss chicks in Ghana and Africa, Princess Shyngle. The two were having fun at the after party of the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai

Sarkodie’s appearance in Dubai was the fact that he was billed to perform at the just ended One Africa Music festival. However, the business that took Princess Shyngle to United Arab Emirates (Dubai) still remains anonymous perhaps to look for new clients.

We hope Sarkodie is safe cos he is now a married man and Princess Shyngle is full of troubles.

