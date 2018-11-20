Bola Ray Honoured as Most Influential Entertainment Personality

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EiB Network, Kwabena Adisi, known also as Bola Ray, has been crowned the Most Influential Entertainment Personality in Ghana for 2018.

He was presented with the award by representatives of Shine Publications, the organisers of the awards scheme, after his radio show at Starr FM in Accra last week.

The Managing Director of Shine Publications, Jerry Wonder, said that the initiative was necessary as entertainment personalities help in positively shaping society.

“Bola Ray has been a thriving force in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. His concept, ‘Ghana Meets Naija’, has grown into ‘tool’ that is continually uniting cultures. He, indeed, is a brand that must be encouraged for others to follow, especially in recent times when young acts are more focused on acquiring wealth only rather than merging their ambitions with positive societal impacts,” he said.

Bola Ray came first on the list, with other entertainment giants also making appearances on the top 20 chart. The chart was compiled by the Shine Publications survey team made up of university graduates with a help from other research scholars from notable tertiary institutions.

The chart seeks to differentiate ‘popularity’ from ‘influence’.