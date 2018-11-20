2018 All Africa Music Awards Starts Tomorrow

The 5th edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will take place in Ghana from November 22-24, 2018.

This is the first time Ghana is hosting the award programme.

At a press soiree in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Afeku said this would serve as a platform for Ghana to display her Pan-Africanism, and promote Ghana on the international market.

“We are going to showcase the Pan-African credentials of our nation through music, culture and at the end of it all, the world [starting with Ghana] will take us very serious that arts, culture, entertainment is big business,” she noted.

She asked Ghanaians to support the event because it is going to boost tourism.

According to her food vendors, taxi drivers, food vendors and a lot of other business people are going to benefit from AFRIMA.

Some Ghanaian artistes nominated in various categories at the 2018 AFRIMA are Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Kidi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Efya, Ebony, Becca and Stonebwoy.

Congolese rapper Maître Gims and South Africa's fast rising songstress Shekhinah, had seven nominations each to emerge highest nominated artistes in this year’s awards.

Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and Ethiopia's Betty G follow with six nominations; while Simi (Nigeria) and Nasty C (South Africa) got five nominations each.

The organisers have disclosed that 125 artistes will be coming for the 2018 AFRIMA.

The main award ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.