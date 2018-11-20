‘I Want To Thank Me For Believing In Me’ – Snoop Dogg

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – aka Snoop Doggy Dog – has been honoured with own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The West Coast rapper thanked music producer Quincy Jones – who was at the ceremony (above) – for helping to guide him through his career and said, in turn, he now hoped to now help other young hip hop stars to “cut through the mess early”.

Snoop said: “He has always been like a mentor to us, been like a big brother to us, helping us understand we needed to be more positive and instrumental with our voices.

“Now I’m looking back on it I can say I am thankful for Quincy being who he was – for trying to tell us to get our lives right, be more positive and more productive because now that I’m a positive and productive man I can walk around more peaceful, more happy.

Quote Message: And I want to thank you Quincy for instilling that in me and hopefully I’ll instill that into the young generation of rappers so they won’t have to go through the mess we went through and cut the mess early and just get straight to the business.

And I want to thank you Quincy for instilling that in me and hopefully I’ll instill that into the young generation of rappers so they won’t have to go through the mess we went through and cut the mess early and just get straight to the business.

Also on hand, as Hollywood Boulevard was brought to a standstill, were fellow rappers Dr Dre, Pharrell Williams and Warren G - and US TV show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Watch above as Dre recalls the importance to him of working on Snoop's debut album.

Snoop, however, in true Doggy-style, saved the most praise for somebody close to home

"I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.

"I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dog, you a bad ****** ******."

Snoop Dogg's was the 2,651st star on the Walk of Fame; he follows Canadian crooner Michael Buble.