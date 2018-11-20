Wiyaala Shows Incredible Football Skills

Sensational Ghanaian Afropop singer, Noella Wiyaala, aka Wiyaala has shared a short video exhibiting her amazing football skills.

The “Rock My Body” hitmaker is seen displaying an incredible football skill which has got social media crushing on her talent.

The singer shared the video few minutes after performing at the opening ceremony of the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Watch video here:

