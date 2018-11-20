Video: Mr Eazi Eyes Collabo With Rihanna

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Mr. Eazi has disclosed that one international artiste he is planning to have a song with, is Rihanna.

He said this in an interview with AJ Sarpong on Citi 97.3 FM on Monday.

When asked to mention any dream collaboration he has not yet executed, he replied: “I wanna do a record with Rihanna.”

AJ further asked how close he was in getting that collaboration done.

“I don’t know. I think she might be done. I don’t know if she’s done. I sent some records for her album but I don’t know if she will pick it or not. But I told her, if this doesn’t make it to the album, she should just say ‘zagadat,'” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Eazi was reported to have said that his celebrity crush was Rihanna.

Rihanna, a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress rose to fame with the release of her debut studio album Music of the Sun and its follow-up A Girl like Me (2006).

Mr. Eazi, is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has won the heart of many music lovers in Ghana.

His hit songs like 'Bankulize,’ ‘Skin Tight,’ Anointing,’ ‘HollUp’ and ‘Shitor’ have earned him a place in the hearts of many music lovers.

While promoting his latest album ‘Lagos to London’, he is also supporting 100 up and coming artistes in Africa with $300, 000 to shoot their music videos.