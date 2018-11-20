GHAMRO To Announce New Date For AGM

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has announced that its yearly annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for the November 2018 has been postponed.

According to GHAMRO, the decision to postpone the AGM has been become necessary to allow for further consultation and completion of the ongoing constitution review which will be laid before members as part of the agenda for consideration at the AGM.

In a letter dated November 12, 2018 addressed to the board chairman of GHAMRO, the office of the Attorney General advised that “you postpone your annual general meeting in view of the ongoing constitutional review processes.”

In view of this, GHAMRO said it will rather embark on nationwide regional visits to update members on the review, operations and task force activities for the year under review.

The visit will also afford the collective society to share with members the 2017 accounting report in fulfilment of Section 38 of the Copyright Legislative Instrument (LI 1962).

The regional meeting which will be addressed by a delegation of selected board members and management staff will kick off from Monday, November 19, 2018.

“To ensure that information in respect of the exact date and time the delegation will be in a particular region, GHAMRO will forward bulk messages to members and, therefore, members are strongly advised to participate in this activity aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability.

“GHAMRO wishes to use this opportunity to inform its members that it has received an amount of GH¢900,553 as first tranche of the 2018 blank levy payments,” a statement from GHAMRO revealed.

In line with Section 29 (3) of the Copyright Legislative Instrument (LI 1962), 30 per cent and 10 per cent respectively will be apportioned out of the amount for administrative and welfare and the balance distributed to members in December 2018.