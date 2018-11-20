modernghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

Lilwin To Release Music Video Ft. Guru On Nov. 23

Daily Guide
Lilwin
Lilwin

Lilwin is set to release the music video of his new single titled 'Kwadwo Nkansah' on November 23, 2018.

He featured Guru in the new single which is already making airwaves across the country.

The artistes have produced quality music videos over the past years.

Noticeable among them is the 'Alkayida' music video, which is one of the most viewed Ghanaian music videos on YouTube.

The versatile entertainer, who combines music with acting, has been sensational in his music career and he is billed to perform at 'Amakye Dede Live In London Concert' on December 1.

He is also expected to release another single with Samini as the Christmas festive season draws near.

