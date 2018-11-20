Top 8 Celebs Who Lightened Up 2018 With Yellow

Yellow is the colour to rock if you’re feeling happy and gay!

Well, it appears a lot of celebs and public figures were on cloud nine most of the times this 2018 and they ably demonstrated it in their appearance by rocking all shades of yellow outfits.

Asempanews.com snooped around and found snapshots of celebs whose yellow “day out” outfits lightened up our day.

Here are top 8 fabulous picks.

Actress Jackie Appiah



Actress and model Zynnell Zuh



Valentina Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger

Moesha Boduong



Lydia Forson



Actress Yvonne Nelson



Berla Mundi TV personality



Actress Nikki Samonas