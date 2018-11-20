modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
17 minutes ago

Top 8 Celebs Who Lightened Up 2018 With Yellow

Yellow is the colour to rock if you’re feeling happy and gay!

Well, it appears a lot of celebs and public figures were on cloud nine most of the times this 2018 and they ably demonstrated it in their appearance by rocking all shades of yellow outfits.

Asempanews.com snooped around and found snapshots of celebs whose yellow “day out” outfits lightened up our day.

Here are top 8 fabulous picks.

11202018122444 8eu2xkjwvr jackieappiahyellow

Actress Jackie Appiah

11202018122445 0g830m4yxt zynnellyellow

Actress and model Zynnell Zuh

11202018122445 8dt2wjivup afiaschwaryellow

Valentina Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger

11202018122445 g30n1r5ddx moeshayellow

Moesha Boduong

11202018122446 k5fqi7t2h0 lydiaforsonyellow

Lydia Forson

11202018122446 0g730m4yxs yvonnenelsonyellow

Actress Yvonne Nelson

11202018122446 osjvm0x442 berlamundiyellow

Berla Mundi TV personality

11202018122447 g40n1r5edx nikkiyellow1

Actress Nikki Samonas

