Top 8 Celebs Who Lightened Up 2018 With Yellow
Yellow is the colour to rock if you’re feeling happy and gay!
Well, it appears a lot of celebs and public figures were on cloud nine most of the times this 2018 and they ably demonstrated it in their appearance by rocking all shades of yellow outfits.
Asempanews.com snooped around and found snapshots of celebs whose yellow “day out” outfits lightened up our day.
Here are top 8 fabulous picks.
Actress Jackie Appiah
Actress and model Zynnell Zuh
Valentina Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger
Moesha Boduong
Lydia Forson
Actress Yvonne Nelson
Berla Mundi TV personality
Actress Nikki Samonas
