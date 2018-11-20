modernghana logo

This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
Yvonne Okoro and I are Just Friends – Criss Waddle

Yvonne Okoro and I are Just Friends – Criss Waddle

Ghanaian rapper, Criss Waddle, has taken a jab at some bloggers over false reportage on his friendship with actress, Yvonne Okoro.

According to the AMG boss, he cannot comprehend why some bloggers have to always lie about his friendship with the actress.

Further explaining that, Yvonne Okoro is just a friend and nothing really went on between them as wide spread.

The obviously peeved rapper took to his twitter handle to express his anger over the false reports.

His post read, “Oh oh oh some of u bloggers like fooling kraa dodo ah ba,we are just friends how many times do i have to say this?. He wrote

