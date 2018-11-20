modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
37 minutes ago

King Promise Is The Best Ghanaian Artiste Currently – Mr Eazi

Nigerian artiste, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi says King Promise is the best musician in Ghana currently.

According to the “Akwaaba” hitmaker, Ghanaians have many talented musicians but to him the “CCTV” music fame (King Promise) stands tall.

He revealed this when speaking in an interview with an Accra based radio station Hitz FM.

“I’m sorry I keep mentioning King Promise’s name, he is my best artiste of the whole Ghana,”

“Everybody is working hard, at least the musicians I know that are my friends, King Promise is working hard… when you plant, the season of harvest is different…I can only speak for my friends, the people closer to me,” he stated.

“Those who know us, hold us in high regards… Every music across the world need promotion, promotion is never enough…including the media, is something everybody must do, everybody must show love.”

