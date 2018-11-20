Lady Prempeh Set To Release New Single Nov. 25

Award winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Lady Prempeh is set to release a single titled ‘Aseda’ on the 25th November 2018, after several years away from the music scene.

The 2005 VGMA New Gospel Artiste of the Year is currently trending on social media with excitement from fans about her prerelease promos. The single ‘Aseda’ is produced by Peewezel of Cue studios.

Lady Prempeh was recently sighted doing philanthropic works with women group feeding street children. She announced to the world of her upcoming single via her official social media page stating, “I am so excited for all of the good things to come, #Aseda drops 25th November”.

According to sources, and photos shared by Lady Prempeh on her official social media platforms recently, fans and music lovers should be anticipating massive collaborations with some of the hottest artist in Ghana, including Kuami Eugene & Kurl Songx, Okyeame Kwame.

The ‘Odo yi Wohe’ hitmaker was pioneering 10 years ago fusing gospel and hiplife music collaboration with artists like ASEM. Lady Prempeh looks poised to take her place again in the ever-changing Ghanaian gospel music fraternity with a list of refreshing new songs. A teaser of her yet to be released ‘Aseda’ song posted on her page tells we are in for something exceptional.