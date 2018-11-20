modernghana logo

eShun Drops Akyia Official Music Video on Wednesday 21st November

Ewurama Boateng
Quophimens Musiq artist eShun drops off a traditionally enchanting music video for her sultry hit single, “Akyia” this Wednesday 21st November, 2018.

In the clip, the Tema born and raised songstress displays her captivating body at some plush locations in Accra while delivering emotion-filled and eargasmic vocals over the highlife-infused production.

We learned that the video stars Efia Odo, Fela Makafui, Benedicta Gafah, Ama Abrokwah, Benice Koikoi, Award Winning Music Producer Money Beatz and Grace Darling.

“Be flaunting your boyfriend, Flaunt your girl. Baby do that tin, Na yi Akyia agu won su!” eShun professes in the music video.

eShun, the Someone Loves Me hitmaker, was recently seen in Geneva, Switzerland where it is reported that she put up a world class performance to the admiration of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi and other high powered dignitaries in an event to commemorate the #IBelong 4th Anniversary Campaign against Statelessness.

eShun is currently the High Level Supporter for United Nations High Commission for Refugees Worldwide.

Subscribe now and be the first to see this Jaw-dropping “Akyia” Music Video from eShun: https://www.youtube.com/eshunmusiq?sub_confirmation=1

Story Written By Ewurama Boateng

