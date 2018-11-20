“Ghana is a village” - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has stoked controversy with a statement he made at Reign Unveiled concert in London over the weekend.

After putting up a sparkilng performance at the Indigo O2 Arena in London, he is in the news again for saying on at the programme that “Ghana is a village.”

While performing at the programme, he paused and said “I just wanna share that word with you. Shatta Wale is a very nice guy. All that you keep reading about me on google from Ghana…Ghana is a village, say village, village.”

When he realised some of the patrons started booing him offstage for his statement he said “no no, girls let me tell you, don’t get pissed. Look at how you are looking beautiful, nice, sexy, sumptuous.”

While some are bashing him for putting Ghana in a bad light, others think his statement was merely for comic purposes.

The concert held on Friday November 16, 2018, had over 2,000 music fans in attendance.

The 'Reign album' world tour concert was produced and put together by Akwaaba UK.

It comprises songs like 'Wonders,' 'My Level,' 'Sister Sister,' among others.

Watch the video below:

I think it was for comic purposes. Anaa you say make we crucify am? lol

Posted by Kwame Dadzie on Tuesday, November 20, 2018