GHAMRO Postpones Annual General Meeting

The Board and Management of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has announced that the yearly Annual General Meeting (A.G.M) scheduled for the November, 2018 has been postponed.

The decision has become necessary to allow for further consultation and completion of the on-going constitution review which would be laid before members as part of the agenda for consideration at the Annual Meeting.

In statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of GHAMRO, Prince Tsegah, he noted that in a letter dated November 12, 2018 addressed to the Board Chairman, the office of the Attorney General advised that they postpone their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in view of the ongoing constitutional review processes.

In view of this, GHAMRO would embark on nationwide regional visits to update members on the review, operations and task force activities for the year under review.

The visit would also afford the society to share with members the 2017 Accounting Report in fulfilment of section 38 of the Copyright legislative Instrument; LI 1962.

The regional meeting which would be addressed by a delegation of selected board members and management staff will kick off from Monday November 19, 2018.

“To ensure that information in respect of the exact date and time the delegation would be in a particular region, Ghamro will forward bulk messages to members and therefore members are strongly advised to participate in this activity aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability,” Prince stated.

GHAMRO wish to use this opportunity to inform its members that it has received an amount of Nine Hundred Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty-three Ghana Cedis (GHC 900,553.00) as first tranche of the 2018 blank levy payments.

In line with Section 29(3) of the Copyright legislative Instrument, LI 1962, 30% and 10% respectively would be apportioned out of the amount for administrative and welfare and the balance distribute to members in December, 2018.