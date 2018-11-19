Ghana, Nigeria delegation Arrive In South Africa for Tourism Hosting

A delegation of Ghanaian and Nigerian tourism services providers has arrived in South Africa for a special hosting by the country’s tourism authority.

The delegation made up of tourism agency owners, tourism service providers and media persons, are in the country to get a firsthand experience of some of South Africa’s tourism sites and services.

A constant feature of South African Tourism’s approach to marketing its tourism, this year’s SA Specialist Hosting will see the 26 persons visit sites across Gauteng and Western Cape in South Africa from November 19 to November 26, 2018.

The adventure-filled hosting visit tourist attractions such as Sterkfonein Caves where life began, the Cradle of Humankind Museum, the Ama Zwing Zwing Zip Line adventures, Sundown Boat Cruise and Soft ride on Big Wheel at V & A Water Front.

They will also Explore Cape Town on Red Bus to Table Mountain, Ride through the Winelands on a Wine Tram, have Eagles Eye View of the Mother City (Cape Town) – Paragliding, Visit to Cape of Good Hope and Experience Bo-kaap & Township Tour.

Upon arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa, the delegation was treated to a special spa treatment at the Mount Grace Spa and resort where they are lodging.