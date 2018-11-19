Kim Porter's Son Pens Emotional Post About His Late Mother

Kim Porter’s death has affected everyone but those who knew her and family have understandably been the most devastated.

Diddy, among others, have poured out all of their emotions over a woman who many have labelled a “stranger to no one.” Now, Porter’s eldest sibling is reacting publicly to his mother’s passing.

Quincy Brown, Porter’s first child with Albert Joseph Brown (Al B. Sure!), took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message about his mom.

“I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Quincy captured under a pic of him and his mother. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

At 47 years old, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children died on Thursday (November 15). The Los Angeles coroner has called for an “additional investigation” into the model and actress death. Porter’s cause of death is currently “deferred” for further testing. It was previously reported that Porter was receiving medical treatment for pneumonia prior to her death.