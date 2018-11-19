Lynx Entertainment Boss “Richie” Punches Feli Nuna

Ghanaian singer – songwriter and record producer, Richie Mensah known as Richie has talked about Feli Nuna’s claims.

Moreover, he denied Feli Nuna’s claims categorically....... stating that his outfit always gives room for creativity.

According to the Lynx Entertainment Boss, there was no way he would stifle creativity when he wanted his artistes to make it out there. “I don’t have to talk too much because our track record shows. Almost every artiste that has passed through Lynx Entertainment makes it big”

“It is the wish of every management team to see his or her artistes go places and I don’t think any record label would do that” the award winner said.

Feli Nuna is known for songs like Galaway, Dream, I like Am, Show Me, Afro Magic, Me and You.