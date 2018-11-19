2018 Praise Jam: Joe Mettle To Rock Audience

Joe Mettle

This year's edition of the 'Praise Jam', a worship and praise concert which will feature Joe Mettle, will take place on Saturday, December 1 at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Kokomlemle in Accra.

This year's edition of the concert, which promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations, is under the theme: 'Bless The Lord, Oh My Soul'.

The annual gospel event, which is being organised by Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa), will bring together Stratcomm Africa clients, suppliers, staff, families, friends and members of the general public to honour and praise God for His goodness throughout the year and also ask God for His divine grace, mercy and favour for the coming year.

Joe Mettle, the headline artiste, will perform alongside other gospel artistes such as Esther Opiesie, Winneba Youth Choir, the PIWC Church Choir, among others.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A.N Cobbah, revealed that the event is a platform created for corporate Ghana and the public to offer praise and thanksgiving to God for his protection and mercies throughout the year.

The event brings together a selection of the country's gospel artistes and choral groups to lead the audience in praise and worship.

“God's blessing throughout 2018 has kept us going as individuals, families, businesses and as a nation regardless of the challenges that confront us every day. Our souls continue to offer ceaseless praise,” Esther Cobbah stated.

“Praise Jam is a time when we remind ourselves that it is God's grace and mercy that has brought us this far. We invite everyone to join us on this mission of thanks to appreciate God's goodness to us all,” she added.