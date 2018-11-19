Angry Tonto Bares Teeth @ Critics

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is certainly not an easy nut to crack as she has responded to attacks from social media users in equal measure.

Tonto had shared a post on a commitment to groom her son to be a great person and the perfect gentleman but her post attracted backlash from some social media users.

A number of these followers trolled her stating that she is enjoying a luxurious life through the sweat of her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

The social media user, identified as rude_b*tch88 post read, “@tontolet Abeg Stop this drama already. I love you but you have to stop dragging that man all time, he has moved on, try do same, @olakunlechurchill takes care of your son, gave you a home in Abuja where you and his son stays without payment of rent. And still pays child support, enough of this biko biko. Get yourself a man who can meet up with your luxurious lifestyle. Allow Churchill to put his head together biko stop dragging him on the internet so as to get attention. Nne get busy biko. If you miss your ex go fuck him I no say he go sabi nak you na Bye ♥️#Ezenwanyi.”

Another follower who goes by the name omoyheniwealth also wrote,”is this girl Tonto mad?”

Replying her critics she went back to her Instagram page to post this message, “Nigerians hate to see a woman survive hell and come out strong… And I’m here to tell you all to kiss my black surgical *ss. This nut cracker ain’t cracking…”

She comes again with another post this morning to state that she won’t spare any trolls who cross her path.

“If you come for me come hard cos I fight back and I know how to win and win well. I have time today,” her latest post read.

Meanwhile, her ex- husband is unhappy with the development and has called the fan to order asking the fan to show Tonto Dikeh some respect.