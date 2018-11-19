Asantewaa Wins Big @ 2018 ZAFAA

Adjowa Asantewaa

Ghanaian costumier Clara Adjowa Asantewaa has been adjudged best costumier at the 2018 Zulu Africa Film Academy Awards (ZAFAA) held in the UK over the weekend.

She won the award for her work in the movie, 'Happily Never After'. She beat three equally good costumiers from Nigeria to make Ghana proud at the awards ceremony.

ZAFAA is an annual event that rewards talent and creativity in the African film industry from the diaspora. It has been described as the biggest African film award outside of Africa.

It has recognised African filmmakers, actors and other personalities who have contributed to the film industry over the years.

ZAFAA's main aim is to promote African movies and culture, as well as connect African artistes with their foreign counterparts.

This year's event took place on Saturday, November 17 at the Grace Point, Essex Road, London N1 2SN.

There were a number of African filmmakers and entertainment and media personalities present.

It is Asantewaa's first ZAFAA and she made Ghana proud there. She is one of Ghana's hard working costumiers. She started in 2012 and has since done costumier for some of the country's renowned movies.