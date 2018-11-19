Don’t Blame Telenovelas For Collapse Of Movie Industry - Salinko

Ghanaian actor, Abraham Kofi Davies, better known as Salinko has rejected notions that patronage of local movies has decline due to the showing of Telenovalas on local television channels.

According to him, the real issues that have contributed to the decline in popularity of local movie industry include lack of innovation, backbiting in the industry, neglect of veteran actors among others.

He revealed this when he appeared on Nana Ama McBrown’s Kitchen, on UTV.

“Telenovela’s can never collapse the local movie industry. The fundamental issue here is that, times are changing, and the industry must change to catch up. Directors must begin to explore more creative ways of presenting their works to the public. With regard to distribution, movies used to be sold on cassettes, before CDs and DVD’s were introduced, now the fun is all happening on the internet. That is where we must be heading to after fine-tuning our movies,” he explained.

Salinko also added that one key reason why the industry has taken a nosedive is because of backbiting in the industry.

“We need a united industry, if we want to go far. The trend of turning down an offer to star in a movie because person A or person B is on board is killing the industry. Let’s unite and reinvent ourselves and we can bounce back,” he said.