DredW Drops new banger “D3D33D3” ft. Flowking Stone & Gidochi

As he announced earlier with some eye-catching photos, amazing producer, DredW releases yet another banger titled ‘D3D33D3’ which features rapper Flowking Stone and new sensation, Gidochi.

On this dope beat, these guys talk about their love for a female in a blend of Twi, Ga and English. The self-produced record will definitely put you in the right mood for a wave. DredW has been churning out some good sound lately and this piece is a sure one for the books.

Tap the download link, enjoy and share.