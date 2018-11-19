Actress Victoria Lebene Wins Two Top Awards

Young Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene Mekpah, has bagged two awards within four (4) days.

Victoria won Breakout Actor of the Year at the just ended Scream All Youth Awards 2018, which took place at Victoria Island in Nigeria on Wednesday November 7, 2018.

The Scream Awards is an all-youth award scheme designed to honor and applaud outstanding youth in the creative arts industry and business world across Africa.

The ‘Bitter Sweet Wine’ actress also, emerged Student Favorite Actress of the Year’ at the C-Base Awards 2018 held on Saturday November 10, 2018 at the Nation Theatre in Accra.

Victoria Lebene started acting in 2013. She left the scene for the next movie star 2014, in Nigeria and was among the final 5.

She resumed strongly to the acting field again in 2015 and has since been in the limelight.

Lebene, who holds a Human Resource Management Degree from Zenith University, developed the passion for acting during her time in school and hopes to take her career to the world stage.

She is currently pursuing Development Communications at the African University College of Communication.

Victoria has now added Journalism to her acting career.

She is currently works at GH One TV as a Broadcast Journalist.