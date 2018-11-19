Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates New Boyfriend

It seems actress Juliet Ibrahim has finally grabbed a new lover after she was dumped by her Nigerian boyfriend, Iceberg Slim.

The elegant actress in her recent post has shared a photograph which appears to show her happily chilling out with an unknown man.

The movie star for some time now has been in the news following her breakup with her Nigerian lover (Iceberg) who till now no one really knows what caused their breakup.

The actress in an interview on JoyNews indeed confirmed the breakup but failed to open up on what might have caused their split.

Interestingly, just some few months after the breakup it seem Juliet Ibrahim has moved on from the shock of her past relationship and grabbed a new handsome man.

She revealed this through her recent post on her Instagram wall, her post read, “Finally Always my #hypeandsteam @vectorthaviper #teamwinning . She wrote