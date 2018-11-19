modernghana logo

39 minutes ago | General News

Samira Celebrates Nana Konadu On Her 70th Birthday

The wife of Ghana’s Vice-President, Samira Bawumia has celebrated former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on her 70th birthday.

Samira Bawumia, in her latest post prayed for long-life, protection, guidance and wisdom for the former first lady turns a year older.

She shared the post on her Instagram account.

Her post read, “Happy birthday to an incredible woman, our former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, God bless you with good health, as you continue to inspire the young women of our dear country,” she wrote

