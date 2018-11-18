Video: Rawlings Surprises Wife On 70th Birthday

Soon after delivering what could pass for his shortest ever speech at a gathering of the party he founded, a video has emerged revealing former President Jerry John Rawlings in a dancing mood with wife, Nana Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The former First Lady turned 70-years-old today November 17, 2018 and the former President could not afford to miss the glorious opportunity to be with his spouse to celebrate this success.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from 4 June 1979 to 24 September 1979 and 31 December 1981 to 7 January 2001, both times under President Jerry John Rawlings and born on November 17, 1948.

She broke away from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), formed the National Democratic Party and contested the 2016 elections.

Many leaders in the party however believe Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is still embittered about the humiliating defeat she suffered in the hands of the late Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills during the FONKOR GAMES in Sunyani.

“She is still feeling very angry over the Sunyani debacle where she garnered only 3% of the votes and is looking for someone to blame for it”, Anita Deso-so is reported to have said lending credenceto same accusations former spokesperson for the Rawlingses, Victor Smith alleged some months ago.

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador had said if there was one thing that hurts former President John Rawlings and his wife over the NDC, it was their collective humiliation in Sunyani with 3% when Nana Konadu contested then sitting President Atta Mills.