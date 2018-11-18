Brighter Day, Best Western Movie Of The Year

“What’s that madam?”

“Nothing but the truth,” came the answer. If there’s any reason for the success of this short film, it must be because of the truth. Nothing but the truth. The short film began with three young men planning what they’d eat that day. Upon realizing they couldn’t afford the food, due to the amount of money they had, they sought other alternatives to make their plan come true. A poor, blind beggar was near. Kofi Wiredu sat by the roadside with a sign inscribed with these words: “I AM BLIND, PLEASE HELP.”

These words were later changed by a lady unknown to him. Apparently, he realized a rise in the amount of money given him and had no better way to explain it than to attribute it to the words inscribed by this lady. In a heated conversation, he quizzed the lady who was rather reluctant to tell him what she actually wrote.

Brighter Day, as the short film is titled, won Best Western Movie Of The Year at the just ended Western ShowBiz Awards. The director, Patrick Collins, and the cast were extremely excited about this award.