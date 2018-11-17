Ghanaian film makers attend African film awards in London

A delegation of Ghanaian Film Makers, Actors, Film Producers and Journalists will be representing Ghana at the 8th edition of Zulu African Film Awards in London which is set to come off on 16th October, 2018.

The Zulu African Film Academy Awards is the biggest and most prestigious African Movie Awards outside Africa.

This year's event which is scheduled to take place at the Grace point, Essex Road London began with a Capacity building seminar on African films which served as a forum for investors to interact and network with arts and entertainment enthusiasts.

The Ghanaian delegations at the capacity building showcased the cultural and tourism potentials of Ghana and the African continent as a whole and used the opportunity to premiere some selected African Films.

During the capacity building workshop, Mustapha NII okai Inusah populaly known as Attractive Mustapha, the leader of the Ghanaian delegation who doubles as the Coordinator for ZAFAA In Ghana enumerated Ghana's amazing tourism and creative arts potentials but added that the biggest challenges over the period of time is funding.

He then urged Africans in the diaspora to cultivate the habit of investing in African films to enable the independent producers to be able to release quality entertaining and educative movies.

The main event is scheduled to come off today and with few nominations, the Ghanaian delegation is hopeful of sweeping some awards back home.

Attractivemustapha.com