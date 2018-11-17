Bigthings Records presents multi-talented Singer / Producer Feelingz with a new Single - Money. The young star teamed up with internationally known Guitarist...
Music: Feelingz - Money [@Feelingzbaby_br]
Bigthings Records presents multi-talented Singer / Producer Feelingz with a new Single - Money.
The young star teamed up with internationally known Guitarist Fiokee on this Feelingzbeatz produced number to make it a classic mixed by iHearMix and mastered by Swaps.
There you go! Get the Song FREE and don't forget to hit Feelingz up on your favorite social media;
DOWNLOAD LINK
http://cdn08.hulkshare.com/dev8/0/010/577/0010577670.fid/Feelingz_-_Money.mp3?key=fd7dcf83084c8eb0eb585c7849f54991&dl=1
