Vice Chairman of the National Planning Committee for All African Music Awards (AFRIMA), Nana Anim has stated that the Ministry of Tourism and its partners are ready and aligned on preparations for the AFRIMA awards slated for November 21 to 24, 2018.

According to Nana Anim, the 2018 edition of AFRIMA will be a sight to behold as Africa's musical giants get recognised, tourism is boosted and entertainment sectors of Ghana prepare to receive international and continental dignitaries.

AFRIMA is to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage. The four-day event, according to the event organizers, is packed with various activities about the Creative Arts.

Speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, and monitored by Daniel Kaku, Mr. Anim revealed that 125 musicians from the African continent and other parts of the world are billed to arrival in the country for the AFRIMA awards.

“The benefits Ghana will derive from hosting AFRIMA is enormous. As at now, the records we have shows that 125 musicians are coming for AFRMA and they will come along with their dancers and managers. The African Union (AU) has also sent a 24-man delegation to attend the event while local and international media will also be present to cover the entire event. So if you observe, the publicity Ghana will get from hosting AFRIMA is mind blowing", he emphasized.

He added that Ghana hosting over thousand foreigners will one way of the other will transform the tourism sector.

“We are also expecting over thousand foreigners in the country all because of AFRIMA; so just imagine the monies Ghana will get from hosting this programme. The taxi drivers, Hotels, food vendors and others will all benefit and above all it will boost the tourism sector and that will make the country to generate more revenue", he stated.

He, therefore, seized the opportunity to debunk some media reports circulating by some online portals that the event would be called due financial difficulties and also urged the general public that event is coming on live on November 21st to 24th, 20118 as expected.

"I urge Ghanaians to remain focused because there is no way this biggest event will be call off and I use this opportunity to advise the media to be professional enough and do a cross-check", he stated.

This is the first time Ghana is organizing the prestigious event.