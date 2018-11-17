Sister Derby lectures PhD students from the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, University of Gha

Life goes on for Sister Derby as she leaves her past breakup drama behind her to lecture PHD students of College of Basic and Applied Science, University of Ghana .

The ‘KAKALIKA ’ hitmaker was as a guest lecturer on the Topic "The Use of Social Media for Communicating Science".

Sister Derby is not only a musician but a commercial model and social media expert, so it’s not so surprising to get the honor to lecture PHD students on the use of social media.

During the lecture her song dubbed " RefuseReuseRecycle " was used as a learning material during the lecture.

Watch video below

