It would be an honor to perform with Trevor Noah one day – Lekzy Decomic

Lekzy Decomic , one of the finest Ghanaian comedian, has performed with big names in the Ghanaian and African comedy industry. In an interview with celebrity blogger OdarteyGH on the ‘ One on One with ODARTEYGH ‘ series.

Lekzy Decomic disclosed that one comedian he would like to perform with is Africa’s greatest comedy export, Trevor Noah.

Lekzy Decomic expressed his fondest love for the South African comedian and said that he would like to perform for Tevor Noah one day.

Lekzy Decomic recounted his journey in the comedy industry saying, ”comedy 5 years ago a lot better now and that Ghanaian are gradually accepting comedy as a core of our creative industry”.

Lekzy Ghana has always left his audience with nothing but rib-tickling jokes at events like the Easter comedy show, 1022 laughs, classics and comedy, RTP awards, MTN music festival, Laughline, comedy bar, Allianz life insurance launch amongst others.

Speaking of awards, Lekzy Decomic disclosed that he has won several awards which includes best comedian at 2017 people’s celebrity awards, emerging comedian at the 2016 comedy choice awards. Lekzy has also then been honored by GIJ, Rotary Ghana and Heritage of Africa because of the outstanding display of his comic prowess.

WATCH:- LEKZY DECOMIC ON ONE ON ONE WITH ODARTEYGH