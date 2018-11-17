YFM To Host ‘Area Codes Jam’

Accra Mall-based YFM has announced that preparations are ongoing to host this year's edition of its annual event dubbed 'Area Code Jams' on Friday, November 30 at the Junction Mall, Nungua in Accra to climax its 10th anniversary celebration.

This year's edition, according to the organisers, promises to be even bigger and better than the previous ones held in the country.

YFM 'Area Code Jams' has maintained the record of being the number one event in Ghana that brings entertainment to the doorsteps of the youth over the years.

The Programmes Manager at YFM, Eddy Blay, said this special edition of the 'Area Codes Jam' is expected to be exciting with a tall list of A rated artistes ready to thrill patrons on the day.

“YFM is 10 years old and we want to celebrate it big with our cherished listeners. The day will be packed with fun filled events including power packed performances from some top musicians in Ghana. A tight list of YFM top stars like Killer Fingers, Vision DJ, French Kiss DJ, DJ Loft and A.D. DJ among others will be there to make the night a memorable one,” Eddy Blay said.

The 10th anniversary dubbed '[email protected]' has 10 major events, including some corporate social responsibility activities, with the biggest event happening at the end of the year.

Previous editions of the event have witnessed performances from artistes such as Pappy Kojo, Episode, Bra Kevin, 2 Fingers, Opanka, Feli Nuna, Criss Waddle, Mr Eazi, Joey B, among others.