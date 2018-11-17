Fancy Gadam Allegedly Holds ‘Secret’ Ceremony For Baby Boy

A secret lover of Tamale-based musician, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam has given birth to a bouncy baby boy, MyNewsGh.com can authoritatively report.

The musician who kept his relationship with the lady, as well as the pregnancy of the under wraps it has been confirmed, performed an Islamic outdooring ceremony for the boy who MyNewsGh.com confirmed is known as Umar.

A source close to Fancy Gadam disclosed that the secret ceremony was held at the Uncle’s house at Gurugu a suburb of the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region on Thursday morning.

This lends credence to congratulatory messages some radio presenters and colleagues were extending to him but failed to tell listeners exactly why they were doing so.

MyNewsGh.com has obtained an image of the woman in question and the baby and we wish to congratulate Fancy Gadam for being a father.

His team are yet to officially comment on the development.