Wendy Shay Will Perish In A Car Crash – Prophet Reveals

Popular Ghanaian prophet and the founder of Cosmos Ministries, Prophet Cosmos Walker has warned of an impending car accident against the fastest-rising female artist, Wendy Shay and has begged Ghanaians to pray for her.

According to the Takoradi based man of God, Wendy Shay just like her predecessor, Ebony Reigns will be in an accident and urgent prayers are needed to avert it.

In a post on his Facebook page, Prophet Cosmos Walker wrote: “Ghana should pray for songstress ” Wendy Shay” against accident. ” thou saith the Lord ” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran”.

This is not the first time, this self-styled prophet has made such a doom prophecy about a Ghanaian showbiz personality.

From Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy to all the most popular showbiz personalities in Ghana, Cosmos Walker has prophesied death and all sort of scary things about them.

His prophecy about Shatta Wale angered the Dancehall King to the extent that Shatta Wale vowed to burn churches of fake pastors in Ghana if he is still alive by 2019.

It currently unknown if Prophet Cosmos Walker has reached out to the Wendy Shay or her management to find a solution to this prophecy but knowing the antics of the man of God, many people believe he has not even tried it.