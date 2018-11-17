DJ Breezy Releases "Back 2 Sender" Featuring Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes And Kwesi Arthur

Multiple award winning producer DJ Breezy sets the tone for Christmas 2018 as he finally releases the highly anticipated collaboration of the year featuring the hottest young acts in Ghana.

"Back 2 Sender" is the first exclusive single off his upcoming album "Life of a Producer (L.O.P)". The album is set to be legendary as DJ Breezy brings together the creme de la creme of artists across Africa including Mr Eazi, Mugeez, Wande Coal, Patoranking, King Promise, Sarkodie among others.

The reigning MTN Hitmaker Producer of the year makes this first release a teaser for what's to be expected from the L.O.P album with Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes and Kwesi Arthur on this massive banger "Back 2 Sender" which is a groove that anyone could vibe with.

The video is stunning and you can enjoy all your favourite stars in this short movie directed by PKMI.

Go check it out now and don't forget to leave your comments below.