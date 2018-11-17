Joe Mettle Set To Rock Fans @ Praise Jam Thanksgiving

Joe Mettle is set to perform at the annual Praise Jam thanksgiving event scheduled to take place on December 1 at the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Kokomlemle.

The event dubbed ‘Bless the Lord, Oh my soul’, will also feature Esther Opiesie, Winneba Youth Choir and the PIWC Church choir.

Praise Jam is organized by Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) an international total communication, reputation management and research agency dedicated to using communications as a means of enhancing performance in various contexts.

Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A.N Cobbah said the event is a platform created for corporate Ghana and the public to offer praise and thanksgiving to God for his protection and mercies throughout the year.

The event brings together a selection of the country’s gospel artistes and choral groups to lead the audience in praise and worship.

Esther A.N Cobbah, stated, “God’s blessing throughout 2018 has kept us going as individuals, families, businesses and as a nation regardless of the challenges that confront us every day. Our souls continue to offer ceaseless praise.”

Praise Jam she said “is a time when we remind ourselves that it is God’s grace and mercy that has brought us this far. We invite everyone to join us on this mission of thanks to appreciate God’s goodness to us all.”

She thanked sponsors for supporting the 2018 edition of Praise Jam.