44 minutes ago | Audio Report

wolecypher
Music Submission : Tee.Q - Your Love, My Love

Tee.Q is back with yet another hit single after a long break. He decided to drop this single after the aftermath of his recent freestyle posted on his social media that attracted a lot of fans asking where he has been. "Your Love, My Love is a love tune with a melodious feel.

Tee.Q who has been working underground for sometimes promise to give his teaming fans back to back hit as from now upward.

Connect With TeeQ on Twitter : Teeqbadman

DOWNLOAD LINK : https://my.notjustok.com/track/364809/teeq-your-love-my-love

