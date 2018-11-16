Bro Philemon’s ‘Sweet Name’ Ft Amy Newman Goes Global

Gospel act, Bro Philemon’s song “Sweet name” featuring Amy Newman has gone international and music enthusiasts can’t wait to enjoy more from him.

The sensational singer despite international honours wants to bring his creativity down to the masses in Ghana who love spirit-filled and quality gospel music.

Bro Philemon has thus decided to tour Ghana to bless as many as have been yearning to benefit from his talent locally.

The artiste who has been on low key because he is recording more tracks ahead of the Ghana promotions seeks to interact with fans right here in his home country.

Bro Philemon after leaving his mark outside the shores of Ghana is back to serve his own. He is therefore calling on DJ’s, journalists, churches and event organisers to contact him for interviews and event bookings.

Enjoy Bro Philemon ‘Sweetest Name’ ft Amy Newman’ below.