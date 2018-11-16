modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Music News

Bro Philemon’s ‘Sweet Name’ Ft Amy Newman Goes Global

Modern Ghana
Bro Philemon’s ‘Sweet Name’ Ft Amy Newman Goes Global

Gospel act, Bro Philemon’s song “Sweet name” featuring Amy Newman has gone international and music enthusiasts can’t wait to enjoy more from him.

The sensational singer despite international honours wants to bring his creativity down to the masses in Ghana who love spirit-filled and quality gospel music.

Bro Philemon has thus decided to tour Ghana to bless as many as have been yearning to benefit from his talent locally.

The artiste who has been on low key because he is recording more tracks ahead of the Ghana promotions seeks to interact with fans right here in his home country.

Bro Philemon after leaving his mark outside the shores of Ghana is back to serve his own. He is therefore calling on DJ’s, journalists, churches and event organisers to contact him for interviews and event bookings.

Enjoy Bro Philemon ‘Sweetest Name’ ft Amy Newman’ below.

 

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Refuse to accept the status quo for it is not the will of God. Expect the best from our leaders and let them know it. Be the best yourself and a concerned citizen.

By: Albion Mends quot-img-1
body-container-line