I Have Never Dated Sister Derby - Criss Waddle

Ghanaian rapper and CEO of AMG business, Criss Kwaku Waddle, known by his stage name as Criss Waddle has rubbished claims that he was Sister Derby’s lover before Medikal took over.

Following Sister Derby’s break up with Medikal, news broke that the ‘Uncle Obama’ singer had before dated celebrities like, Criss Wadle, EL and Mr. Eazi

But according to the Tema-based singer, he heard about his romantic relationship with Sister Derby on social media.

However, the ‘Bie Gya’ hitmaker said he was shocked to hear that he and Sister Derby were once lovers, adding that it is never true that he dated her.

The hip hop rapper mentioned that Sister Deborah is a very supportive individual and will do anything to ensure that every project a friend sets out to do will come out successful.

Criss Waddle wading into the break up issue between his protégé and Sister Derby said Medikal is happy with his new lover, Fella Makafui, and that’s the most important thing.

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui have set tongues wagging on social media with a wild bed room video.

The video showed the two celebrities wrapped under a duvet and were playing with each other as they shared pecks and kisses.