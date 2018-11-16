modernghana logo

53 minutes ago | General News

Stop Toying With People’s Feelings – Wanlov Warns Medikal

Stop Toying With People’s Feelings – Wanlov Warns Medikal

Musician Wanlov De Kobolor, has finally reacted to breakup controversies between Deborah Vanessa who happens to be his sister and rapper Medikal.

The “Konkonsa” music fame who has kept mute on the issue has suddenly expressed his disappointment over the current situation.

In his recent Instagram post, Wanlov indirectly jabbed Medikal describing him as someone who intentionally toy with people’s feelings for fun.

“Do u intentionally toy with peoples’ feelings coz u enjoy seeing them squirm?”, Wanlov quizzed.

One can say Medikal was indeed toying with Sister Derby’s feelings judging from the fact that he just released a short video cuddling and kissing in bed with Fella Makafui.

