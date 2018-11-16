"Indeed nobody can claim not to know how some electronic media support the opposition-if it you then you want to hide"By: Justice Ankrah
Okyeame Kwame Shares Adorable Snapshot with Family
Ace Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, better known as Rap Doctor has shared an eye-catching family photograph.
The “Made in Ghana” ambassador has got social media talking after releasing the electrifying family snapshot on his Instagram wall.
The ‘Made In Ghana’ project he says is to imbue a sense of national pride, foster music tourism and expose indigenous music fusion.
view photo here:
