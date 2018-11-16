Music: Koo Ntakra – BAM (Prod. By Qhola Beatz)

Ghanaian rapper Koo Ntakra brings to us what seems to be another hot banger for this Christmas season and beyond.

Titled ‘BAM’(Money), produced by the dynamic Qhola Beatz, Koo Ntakra shows his humorous side on a hot dance beat, talking about how a person becomes happier when he receives money from his ‘borga’ (a friend living abroad).

This hot tune is certainly one for the streets, and in no doubt, will get any one on their feet to show their dancing skills. The Akwapem rapper looks poised to take his place in the game by widening his fan base with this style from the usual he is known for.

iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1442368539?ls=1&app=itunes

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/koo-ntakra/bam