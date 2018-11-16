modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Wendy Shay Reaches Out To Nsawam Hospital

Modern Ghana
Wendy Shay Reaches Out To Nsawam Hospital

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has reached out to the sick at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker was accompanied by her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet and also Prophet Sampson Amoateng of House of Miracle to donate to the health facility.

Watch the team make the trip meant to brighten up the day of some vulnerable persons in society in the videos below.

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Live your life to the full, with meaning and purpose. Life is short, but you will be dead for a very long time

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1
body-container-line