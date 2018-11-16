Wendy Shay Reaches Out To Nsawam Hospital

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has reached out to the sick at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The “Uber Driver” hitmaker was accompanied by her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet and also Prophet Sampson Amoateng of House of Miracle to donate to the health facility.

Watch the team make the trip meant to brighten up the day of some vulnerable persons in society in the videos below.